Emirates Policy Centre Organises 8th Abu Dhabi Strategic Debate On 13th November

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2021) The Emirates Policy Centre (EPC) will hold the 8th Abu Dhabi Strategic Debate (ADSD) from 13-15 November, which will see the participation of prominent strategic experts, well-known researchers, and leading world policymakers.

Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to UAE President, will deliver the keynote address.

This year’s debate focuses on the international and regional environments in the post-Covid-19 era. The first day of the conference will be dedicated to discussing the state of the world and international order. Five panels of well-known experts and thinkers will deal with the vital subject of emerging threats for global security, particularly pandemics and climate change.

They will also discuss the impact of technology and cybersecurity on global politics, digitaliSation, and the future of the global economy.

On the second day of the conference, six panels would discuss the various dimensions of the state of the middle East.

"This year’s event is designed to help us better understand global and regional shifts that affect our lives and future," said Dr. Ebtesam Al-Ketbi, EPC President, expressing happiness that this year’s ADSD is being held in person as the Covid-19 pandemic has receded and the world is starting to go back to normal.

