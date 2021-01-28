Emirates Policy Centre ranked first in Arab World, second in MENA region

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2021) The Emirates Policy Center (EPC) has ranked first in the Arab World and second in the middle East and North Africa region in the annual Global Go To Think Tank Index Report released by the University of Pennsylvania in January 2021.

The center’s annual conference titled "Abu Dhabi Strategic Debate" has also ranked among world’s top ten conferences.

EPC President, Dr. Ebtesam Al-Ketbi, expressed happiness for this achievement, which proves that the centre has become one of the key think tanks in the region and occupies a renowned position on the map of think tanks in the world.

Dr. Al-Ketbi said that this global recognition of EPC’s status and role is a testimony that the centre’s march improves every year.

She pointed out that EPC’s rank at the regional level has improved four spots compared with last year and its annual conference has maintained the same position despite fierce competition from other conferences in the world.

EPC’s president pointed out that think tanks are considered to be part of the state’s soft power, as the center contributes to enhancing the UAE’s profile as a country that depends on research, knowledge and innovation in achieving progress and development.

Dr. Al Ketbi stated that this achievement could not have been made without the clear vision on which the centre was established and the constant support it has received from the country’s decision-makers.

University of Pennsylvania’s annual think tanks index report ranks think tanks in the world in terms of significance based on a set of indices notably intellectual and scientific production, and their impact on public policy, and general trends.

This report reflects the growing significance of think tanks that contribute to bridging the gap between knowledge and public policies, and play a crucial role planning and influencing such policies.

This year’s list of think tanks in MENA region included 101 research and studies establishments that exist in the Arab countries, while global conference list included 65 conferences.