UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emirates Post Advises Customers To Transact Through Its Official App Or Website For Payments

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 01:45 PM

Emirates Post advises customers to transact through its official app or website for payments

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jun, 2021) Emirates Post has advised customers to only use the company’s official website emiratespost.ae and mobile application when making online payments for shipments and retail products.

The reminder comes as part of Emirates Post ongoing efforts to protect customers from accessing unauthorized payment gateways posed by fraudulent online schemes.

It has advised UAE residents to exercise extreme caution when making the payments, especially from emails and messages claiming to be from Emirates Post and providing links to a third-party payment system or enticing customers to create accounts and make payments to get their shipments delivered.

Moving forward, Emirates Post will never send any SMS or email that links customers to a payment gateway outside their website and customers are reminded to always check the sender e-address and refrain from giving away their personal information.

The company continues to monitor such activities and asks the public to report any suspicious messages immediately so the matter can be acted upon by relevant authorities.

Related Topics

Mobile UAE Company SMS Post From

Recent Stories

Emirates Development Bank, NBQ partner to facilita ..

5 minutes ago

Dubai Municipality approves job titles for remote ..

5 minutes ago

Hong Kong reports 7 imported COVID-19 cases

9 minutes ago

Amenity plots in past used for residential, commer ..

9 minutes ago

China's Guangdong reports two new local COVID-19 c ..

9 minutes ago

Steinmeier Laid Wreath at Berlin's Soviet War Memo ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.