Emirates Post Begins Contactless Deliveries Amid COVID-19 Developments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 05:15 PM

Emirates Post begins contactless deliveries amid COVID-19 developments

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2020) Emirates Post has started implementing 'contactless deliveries' as part of stringent measures to protect the wellbeing of its customers and staff amid coronavirus, COVID-19, concerns.

To limit contact, delivery drivers will now place all items outside the intended recipient’s door, the official postal operator said, adding that from a safe distance, couriers will ask recipients to confirm their identity using their full name and ID details in lieu of signatory proof.

The company will also be increasing its ecommerce parcel delivery capacity due to the higher number of online orders placed by UAE consumers. It has advised customers to use its pick-up service, which enables customers to place an order online for a courier to collect a shipment for dispatch. It also encourages its customers to use online services for PO Box renewals and new subscriptions with a reminder that the extended deadline for renewals is 31st March.

While the World Health Organisation, WHO, has confirmed the likelihood of contamination through a package that has been moved, travelled, exposed to different conditions and temperatures is low, Emirates Post says that it is currently disinfecting all shipments coming into its sorting centres as an added precaution to combat transmission.

To ensure the continuity of the business, Emirates Post Customer Happiness Centres will remain operational for the time being with no changes to timings, it added.

The company is also working diligently to reduce any delays or interruptions of postal services and ensure the fulfilment of customers’ domestic and international delivery requirements in a responsible manner. "With the reduction of flight schedules and cancellations of flights globally, as well as the protocols in place in the country of origin and the final destination of the shipment, there may be a delay in transit times and in the processing and delivery of shipments during this period," the Emirates Post noted.

Commenting on the measures, Abdulla M. Alashram Group CEO of Emirates Post Group Company, said, "We’re working with the relevant government authorities to contain the spread of COVID-19 and are committed to working together to protect the communities that make up this great nation. We stand united in our fight against the transmission of this virus and will take the necessary steps to ensure our customers and our staff are well protected."

"Health and safety is our utmost priority and these measures, closely adhering to the procedures put in place by the UAE government, seek to reassure our customers and our staff that we are doing everything we can to support our communities in these uncertain times," he concluded.

