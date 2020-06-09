Emirates Post celebrates 75th anniversary of Arab League with commemorative stamp

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jun, 2020) Emirates Post has announced the issuance of a distinctive commemorative stamp to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Arab League, marking the historic step made by the founding generation of Arab leaders to develop an institutional framework for relations between Arab countries.

The initial run of the commemorative stamp comprises of 25,000 stamps along with 1,000 First Day Cover Sheets, available for sale at Emirates Post Central Customer Happiness Centres and on Emirates Post’s online shop portal.

Commenting on this special issuance, Abdulla Mohammed Al Ashram, Group CEO of Emirates Post Group Company, said, "The diamond anniversary of the Arab League is a momentous occasion that symbolises Arab achievement, co-operation and pride and it gives us great pleasure to be able to mark the occasion.

"The stamp depicts the achievements of the Arab League in the areas of joint Arab political, economic, and social action. On behalf of everyone at Emirates Post, we extend our sincere congratulations to all the members of the Arab League."

Since its founding in 1945, the Arab League has witnessed the independence of the Arab States from foreign rule and their accession to the Arab League's membership, which currently includes 22 Arab Member States.

The commemorative stamp serves as a reminder of the history of the League and sheds light on the importance of the 'League of Arab States Documentation Memory' project, a pan-Arab initiative that documents the history of the League by bringing together the member states in its efforts to preserve regional heritage.