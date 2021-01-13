UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emirates Post Group Expands Operations To Israel

Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

Emirates Post Group expands operations to Israel

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2021) Emirates Post Group (EPG) has added Israel to its global operations network following the official agreement and establishment of full diplomatic relations between the United Arab Emirates and the State of Israel.

EPG has tied up with its local counterpart, Israel Post, to facilitate access to cities and destinations across the country, providing a reliable channel to the new market.

"Our service will complement the promising business and trade relations between the two countries and will bolster tolerance, communication, and exchange between the two cultures. In addition, the UAE and Israel are both forward-thinking countries and the partnership with Israel Post will also lead to an exchange of ideas, encourage innovation, and help develop the sector," said Abdulla M.

Alashram, Group CEO of Emirates Post Group Company.

With the latest addition, customers from the UAE can now use postal and international premium services to Israel. Postal services are currently available to numerous countries including International Premium Services to over 190 destinations. With the COVID-19 pandemic still impacting international travel and operations, Emirates Post continues to work with its partners on resuming postal services to as many destinations as possible.

Related Topics

Exchange Business Israel UAE Company Lead United Arab Emirates Market Post From Agreement

Recent Stories

Al Bayt Mitwahid Association, Sandooq Al Watan lau ..

16 minutes ago

Sharjah Astronomical Observatory records new globa ..

16 minutes ago

Pakistan, Turkey agree to pursue joint strategy at ..

1 hour ago

UAE vaccinates 118,928 people against COVID-19 in ..

1 hour ago

Maulana Fazl says opposition is fighting a decisiv ..

1 hour ago

Pb govt to introduce new Law to discourage beggary ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.