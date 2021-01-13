Emirates Post Group expands operations to Israel

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2021) Emirates Post Group (EPG) has added Israel to its global operations network following the official agreement and establishment of full diplomatic relations between the United Arab Emirates and the State of Israel.

EPG has tied up with its local counterpart, Israel Post, to facilitate access to cities and destinations across the country, providing a reliable channel to the new market.

"Our service will complement the promising business and trade relations between the two countries and will bolster tolerance, communication, and exchange between the two cultures. In addition, the UAE and Israel are both forward-thinking countries and the partnership with Israel Post will also lead to an exchange of ideas, encourage innovation, and help develop the sector," said Abdulla M.

Alashram, Group CEO of Emirates Post Group Company.

With the latest addition, customers from the UAE can now use postal and international premium services to Israel. Postal services are currently available to numerous countries including International Premium Services to over 190 destinations. With the COVID-19 pandemic still impacting international travel and operations, Emirates Post continues to work with its partners on resuming postal services to as many destinations as possible.