Emirates Post Group, General Authority Of Sports Launch Commemorative 'UAE Sport In 50 Years' Stamp

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2021) Emirates Post Group, in collaboration with the General Authority of Sports, has announced the issuance of the commemorative stamp titled ‘UAE Sport in 50 Years’ in celebration of the nation’s milestones in sports over the last five decades.

The stamp showcases the most significant achievements of Emirati athletes in the regional and global sports arenas.

Abdulla Mohammed Alashram, Group CEO of Emirates Post Group, confirmed that the launching of the new stamp is part of the Group’s commitment to celebrating the nation’s remarkable achievements since the foundation of the Union and beyond. Further, it is aligned with supporting the efforts of the General Authority of Sports in promoting the significance of sports in the UAE and highlighting the valuable contributions of the sons and daughters representing the nation in the sports and Olympic fields.

"We are pleased to launch the ‘UAE Sport in 50 Years’ stamp in collaboration with the General Authority of Sports and contribute to the mission of showcasing significant success stories of the UAE as we celebrate the country’s Golden Jubilee. This is also aimed at encouraging the younger generation to engage in sports and adopt it as a lifestyle, as well as boosting the achievements in this arena to strengthen the leading position of the UAE. Through the stamp, we are promoting the role of the Emirates in sports and as a driving force for consolidated global efforts towards a more developed and prosperous future," Al Ashram added.

Saeed Abdul Ghaffar, Secretary-General of the General Authority for Sports, expressed his appreciation to Emirates Post Group on the issuance of "UAE Sport in 50 Years" commemorative stamp.

He said that the initiative is a step to promote UAE sports and reflects the leading position of Emirates Post Group and its pivotal role in highlighting the country’s rich history and achievements creatively.

Abdul Ghaffar added: "The issuance of this stamp strengthens the position of the upcoming UAE Sport in 50 Years Exhibition, which will attract wide local, Arab and global participations. It also highlights the importance of the event as an ideal platform to showcase the rich sports heritage of the UAE, in line with the country’s 50th anniversary celebration and the preparation for the next 50 years."

Further, Abdul Ghaffar applauded the valuable efforts made to ensure the exhibition’s success in showcasing the country’s five decades of enriching and developing the local sports scene and documenting the history of UAE sports.

He also emphasised the participation of high-profile and international entities, making the anticipated event even more special at all levels. Abdul Ghaffar added that the exhibition would include sports collectibles with a great historical value.

The Secretary-General of the General Authority of Sports reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the exhibition, which is considered one of the Authority’s initiatives that highlight the high organisational level of the national sports institutions.

He assured that more initiatives would be focused on the sports sector soon.

The ‘UAE Sport in 50 Years’ is the latest addition to the wide array of commemorative stamps launched by Emirates Post Group. These stamps celebrate the most significant milestones, events, and progress achieved by the nation and promote the UAE’s historical events and collaborations.

