Emirates Post Group Issues Commemorative Stamps To Mark Ministry Of Interior’s Golden Jubilee

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 06:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2021) Emirates Post Group has released new commemorative postage stamps in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Ministry of Interior and in conjunction with the UAE’s Golden Jubilee.

The new stamps celebrate the Ministry’s journey and achievements over the past 50 years in maintaining security and safety in local communities and helping enhance the quality of life in the country. The stamps form part of the Ministry of Interior’s Golden Jubilee initiative.

Commenting on the issuance, Abdulla Mohammed Al Ashram, Group CEO of Emirates Post Group, said, "We extend our sincerest congratulations to the Ministry of Interior on 50 years of strong leadership and relentless efforts in maintaining the highest levels of safety and security in our nation and be recognized internationally as one of the best in the world.

"

"Coinciding with the celebration of the historic union of the United Arab Emirates, we are honored to commemorate the Ministry’s achievements and milestones over the past five decades with this stamp issuance. The Ministry of Interior’s Golden Jubilee celebration also embodies the story of the UAE’s outstanding gains and efforts, guided by the support of the nation’s wise leadership, to leverage innovation and technology to build a better and more sustainable future for all. We also take this opportunity to renew our commitment to the Ministry of Interior and its aspirations to enhance the quality of life of our people and sustain the country’s leading position globally," Al Ashram further stated.

