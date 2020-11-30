UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emirates Post Group Issues Commemorative Wahat Al Karama Stamps To Mark Commemoration Day

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 09:15 PM

Emirates Post Group issues commemorative Wahat Al Karama stamps to mark Commemoration Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Nov, 2020) In honour of Martyr’s Day, Emirates Post Group issues commemorative Wahat Al Karama stamps. The design of the Wahat Al Karama commemorative stamps features the Martyr’s monument in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, and has been created to remember and recognise the nation’s honorable heroes for their sacrifices as well as the loyalty and dedication of our community in the UAE.

Abdulla M. Alashram, Group CEO of Emirates Post Group, stated: "Wahat Al Karama is a tribute to our brave heroes, the devotion of the UAE people and the nation’s core values.

It reflects the unity between our leaders and the people, and the common aim of building a stronger future for next generations, as the UAE flag flies high. On the occasion of Commemoration Day (Martyr’s Day), we are proud to issue a set of commemorative stamps for Wahat Al Karama, honoring our heroes."

On the first day, 100,000 stamps were issued in four different designs, in addition to 4,000 Souvenir Sheets; 1,000 First Day Covers and 500 First Day Cover Souvenir Sheets. They are available for purchase on the Emirates Post Web Shop or from any of Emirates Post’s customer offices across the country.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Post From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

&#039;Seeds of the Union&#039; to be screened by l ..

6 minutes ago

7th Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Communitie ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber webinar focuses on business potentia ..

21 minutes ago

Biden's First European Trip Likely to Be to NATO H ..

13 minutes ago

Bahrain Delegation Heads to Israel to Discuss Econ ..

13 minutes ago

India Calls for Boosting Trade, Economic Cooperati ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.