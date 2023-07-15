Open Menu

Emirates Post Group Launches Competition To Design Stamp On UAE's Hosting A Major Global Climate Change Event

Published July 15, 2023

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jul, 2023) ABU DHABI, 14th July, 2023 (WAM) – Emirates Post Group Company (EPG), in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and Youth, announced the dates for the upcoming workshops linked to their stamp design competition. The competition encourages youth to design the commemorative stamp towards the UAE’s hosting a major global climate change event, and through these workshops, EPG seeks to provide support and guidance for aspiring designers interested in participating.

Scheduled within the Calendar of the Ministry of Culture and Youth Summer Camp programme and following the successful launch of the first workshop held in Ajman on 12th July 2023, the initiative will continue with workshops in Abu Dhabi on 17th July 2023, and Dubai on 19th July 2023. These workshops are curated to familiarise young talents with the significance and value of postage stamps and offer guidance into the various aspects and standards of stamp design.

The competition towards designing the commemorative stamp is a testament to EPG’s dedication to empowering and engaging youth to make a creative impact on a global scale and showcase their talents to an international audience.

The deadline for interested candidates to submit their stamp designs is 28th July 2023. All participants must submit their designs through the designated submission site, https://airtable.com/shrhqaIqH483sWa4o. A panel of judges will later assess the submitted stamp designs in order to choose the best three designs and award cash prizes.

For more information about the competition, please visit, https://www.emiratespost.ae/postage-stamp

