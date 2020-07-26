UrduPoint.com
Emirates Post Introduces Digital Location Management Service

Sun 26th July 2020 | 04:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jul, 2020) Emirates Post is expanding its product offering with the introduction of a digital location management service for UAE businesses, called 'Smart Places'.

In partnership with Local Knowledge, a local listings management company, the new service will provide an easy and accessible solution to business owners who seek to claim and update their business on Google Maps, as well as other important digital platforms. Smart Places is an innovative digital transformation product, specifically designed for brick and mortar businesses as a "we do it for you" service to ensure they are visible on today’s mobile digital mapping platforms, apps, search engines and in-vehicle navigation systems.

A study conducted by Ipsos Research1 indicated that 54 percent of business listings on Google Maps are only for the operating hours of businesses. Smart Places optimizes business listings with up-to-date operating hours, as well as contact information, exact locations, category of businesses, photos and other important information that ensures that businesses will be accurately found on Google Maps, OK Google, Apple Maps, Siri Voice Search, TomTom Maps, HERE Maps, Foursquare, Facebook, what3words and other important digital platforms, in both Arabic and English.

Smart Places is available to all legally-registered UAE businesses with a valid trade licence, physical business location and UAE business phone number. Signing up is simple and a dedicated support agent is provided to verify, manage and update listings.

Commenting on the launch, Abdulla Mohammad Alashram, Group CEO of Emirates Post Group Company, said, "The introduction of Smart Places is yet another addition to the portfolio of non-postal services we provide to improve our customers’ experiences. With 74 percent of internet users looking for business locations or contact information online on a daily basis, we are delighted to enter into a partnership with Local Knowledge and excited to be the first postal group in the world to introduce a digital location management service. This is just one of many services we offer to facilitate business needs and we are confident that it will help to ensure the growth and prosperity of UAE-based businesses in today’s mobile digital economy."

