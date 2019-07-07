UrduPoint.com
Emirates Post Issues Commemorative KhalifaSat Stamp

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 10:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jul, 2019) Emirates Post, in cooperation with Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre,MBRSC, celebrates the KhalifaSat with a commemorative stamp, which showcases the image of the satellite's launch into outer space over the UAE. KhalifaSat is the first-ever Arab satellite engineered from scratch by a 100% Emirati engineering team, marking one of the greatest milestones for the UAE.

KhalifaSat was fully developed and built at one of the most technologically advanced laboratories of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, created to monitor environmental purposes and urban management. It is considered to be one of the most sophisticated satellites to orbit the planet receiving five technological patents.

Fully manufactured in The United Arab Emirates with groundbreaking technologies, the satellite bears the name of the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, carrying the vision of this country's leadership to the skies and beyond.

Commenting on the special issuance, Abdulla M. Alashram, Acting Group CEO of Emirates Post Group, said: "KhalifaSat showcases the boundless talent of the United Arab Emirates and the dedication and passion demonstrated by these young Emiratis is an inspiration to the upcoming generations. Given that innovation is one of our core values at Emirates Post, we are proud to collaborate with MBRSC to celebrate this milestone and support their strategy to encourage innovation and technological progress in the UAE.

Yousuf Hamad AlShaibani, Director General of MBRSC, said, "Issuing a postage stamp bearing the image of KhalifaSat, the first satellite developed 100 percent in the UAE by a team of qualified engineers, is a celebration of the national efforts that made it possible for the UAE to join the ranks of countries that develop satellites ".

"Emirates Post plays a key role in monitoring, documenting and highlighting this national achievement locally and globally, by issuing postage stamps and souvenir cards, commemorating this event, which generations will be proud of over the years," added AlShaibani.

"Postage stamps and souvenir cards issued by Emirates Post support the UAE's national achievements and efforts, as a means of communication that reaches different countries and reveals a historical message communicated by peoples and civilizations," continued AlShaibani.

Emirates Post is issuing 90,000 stamps, which are available at Emirates Post Central Happiness Centres for 3 AED. The local postal services provider is also issuing First Day Covers and 4,000 Souvenir Sheets priced at 35 AED that will be available at the Emirates Philately Office at Emirates Post's Deira Happiness Centre.

