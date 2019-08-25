UrduPoint.com
Emirates Post Issues Commemorative Stamp Celebrating Gandhi’s 150th Birthday

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 04:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Aug, 2019) To mark the 150th anniversary of the birth of Mahatma Gandhi on 2nd October, Emirates Post has issued a commemorative stamp to honour the life and times of India’s most influential leader.

Gandhi played a crucial role in the development of India and notably led the country to independence through non-violent protest. Commonly referred to as the ‘Father of India’, Gandhi is revered by many for his efforts to unite people, regardless of race or religion.

"As we approach the anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's birthday, Emirates Post is issuing a stamp as a celebration of the values Gandhi embodied and upheld during his lifetime," said Acting Group CEO of Emirates Post Group Abdulla Alashram.

"The stamp serves as a reminder of his significant contribution to human development, and his teachings of tolerance and respect are of universal relevance," he noted, adding, "seventy years after his passing, Mahatma Gandhi's legacy can still be felt the world over, and his impact on humanity still lives on."

Alashram went on to say that the stamp, designed to celebrate an inspirational historical figure, also demonstrates the strong ties the UAE has with India, as well as the contributions Indian expats have played in the development of UAE communities.

Six thousand stamps will be issued and will be available at Emirates Post Central Happiness Centres.

