Emirates Post Issues Commemorative Stamp Entitled ‘Al Quds - Capital Of Palestine’

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 45 seconds ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 03:30 PM

Emirates Post issues commemorative stamp entitled ‘Al Quds - Capital of Palestine’

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2019) Emirates Post, in association with Arab Postal Authorities, has issued a unified commemorative stamp entitled ‘Al Quds – Capital of Palestine’, to support Al Quds’ cause and to protect its Arabian heritage, as well as serve a reminder of the emotional and cultural importance the city holds in the eyes of every Arab.

During a meeting that was held in March 2018 in Muscat, Oman, the Arab Permanent Postal Committee agreed to issue a unified commemorative stamp entitled ‘Al Quds – Capital of Palestine’ in every Arab country, based on a favourable unilateral vote by all member states in response to Palestine’s request. The distinguished stamp design highlights the features of Al Aqsa Mosque and the flag of Palestine. The design also shows a white dove symbolising peace.

Commenting on this special issuance, Obaid Mohammed Al Qatami, Acting Chief Commercial Officer of Emirates Post Group, said, "Such initiatives are proof that all Arab countries continue to stand by Palestine and support Al Quds’ cause, as well as a confirmation of the existing national ties and the special status Al Quds holds as an Arabic City and an important religious landmark.

The issuance of the commemorative stamp embodies the pivotal role of ‘Emirates Post’ in issuing a diverse and enriched portfolio of stamps and in collaborating with other postal authorities in the region to highlight shared milestones and important causes, in accordance with the decisions taken during the Arab Permanent Postal Committee meetings."

On this occasion, Emirates Post is issuing 25,000 commemorative stamps that will be available at all Emirates Post Central Happiness Centres starting today, 17th November 2019. The local postal services provider is also issuing 1,000 First Day Cover Sheets.

