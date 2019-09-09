UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emirates Post Issues Commemorative Stamp Marking 20th Anniversary Of Express Mail Service Cooperative

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 12:45 PM

Emirates Post issues commemorative stamp marking 20th anniversary of Express Mail Service Cooperative

Emirates Post has issued a commemorative stamp to mark the milestone 20th anniversary of the Universal Postal Union's Express Mail Service Cooperative

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2019) Emirates Post has issued a commemorative stamp to mark the milestone 20th anniversary of the Universal Postal Union's Express Mail Service Cooperative.

Created by the Postal Union's International Bureau, the stamp will launch on 10th September, coinciding with the date the organisation was founded and will be issued by several postal organisations worldwide.

Founded at the Beijing Congress on 10th September, 1999, EMS Cooperative was created by the Postal Operations Council to develop Express Mail Service and promote cooperation between postal organisations to provide customers with a high-quality, competitive express service on a global basis. EMS is the fastest postal product, combining speed with reliability, affordability and customer service.

Emirates Post joined EMS Cooperative in 2004 and more than 180 designated operators are now members.

Commenting on the special issuance, Abdulla M. Alashram, Acting Group CEO of Emirates Post Group, said, "Since the EMS Cooperative was founded, the EMS product has gone from strength to strength. Given its clear commitment to speed and an enduring dedication to the quality of service, we are proud to be a member and to mark this occasion with a commemorative stamp."

"On behalf of Emirates Post, I would like to congratulate EMS Cooperative on reaching this milestone and we look forward to working with them over the next 20 years to deliver excellence," Alashram continued.

Emirates Post is issuing 30,000 commemorative stamps, which are available at Emirates Post Central Happiness Centres for AED3 each.

The local postal services provider is also issuing 1,000 First Day Covers priced at AED4 each.

Related Topics

Beijing September Congress Post From

Recent Stories

CCPO visits Hussainia Hall Imambargah

48 seconds ago

Greece's DEPA Gets All Licenses for Onshore Part o ..

54 seconds ago

IAEA reviews applications for new leadership follo ..

10 minutes ago

Indian forces attack on Ashura devotees worst exam ..

7 minutes ago

Russia, China to Sign Deals on Aviation, Trade Dur ..

7 minutes ago

World needs more energy with fewer emissions, says ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.