Emirates Post issues commemorative stamp marking 20th anniversary of Express Mail Service Cooperative

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2019) Emirates Post has issued a commemorative stamp to mark the milestone 20th anniversary of the Universal Postal Union's Express Mail Service Cooperative.

Created by the Postal Union's International Bureau, the stamp will launch on 10th September, coinciding with the date the organisation was founded and will be issued by several postal organisations worldwide.

Founded at the Beijing Congress on 10th September, 1999, EMS Cooperative was created by the Postal Operations Council to develop Express Mail Service and promote cooperation between postal organisations to provide customers with a high-quality, competitive express service on a global basis. EMS is the fastest postal product, combining speed with reliability, affordability and customer service.

Emirates Post joined EMS Cooperative in 2004 and more than 180 designated operators are now members.

Commenting on the special issuance, Abdulla M. Alashram, Acting Group CEO of Emirates Post Group, said, "Since the EMS Cooperative was founded, the EMS product has gone from strength to strength. Given its clear commitment to speed and an enduring dedication to the quality of service, we are proud to be a member and to mark this occasion with a commemorative stamp."

"On behalf of Emirates Post, I would like to congratulate EMS Cooperative on reaching this milestone and we look forward to working with them over the next 20 years to deliver excellence," Alashram continued.

Emirates Post is issuing 30,000 commemorative stamps, which are available at Emirates Post Central Happiness Centres for AED3 each.

The local postal services provider is also issuing 1,000 First Day Covers priced at AED4 each.