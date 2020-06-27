Emirates Post issues commemorative stamps featuring ‘Dubai, Capital of Arab Media 2020’

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jun, 2020) The Dubai Press Club, in collaboration with Emirates Post, announced the issuance of a set of commemorative stamps featuring the "Dubai, Capital of Arab Media 2020" logo.

The stamps highlight Dubai’s leadership in driving regional media industry growth in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. They also highlight the emirate’s status as a vibrant regional and global media hub that is home to more than 4,000 companies from across industry sectors.

The commemorative stamps, which feature the official logo and various Dubai landmarks, highlight the emirate’s role in shaping the development of the UAE and Arab media sector over the last two decades.

Abdulla Mohammed Al Ashram, Group CEO of Emirates Post Group Company, said, "Through our commemorative stamp, we seek to celebrate key achievements that reflect the pathbreaking excellence attained by people and industries in the UAE. Being named ‘Capital of Arab Media’ is a testament to Dubai’s role in galvanising the rapid growth and evolution of the region’s media industry. As part of our support for the country’s development, we seek to mark significant milestones in the growth and progress of media and cultural sectors through such initiatives."

Maitha Buhumaid, Director of DPC, said, "This unique initiative seeks to highlight the country’s role in catalysing media industry growth in the region and Dubai’s achievements as a hub for excellence in the sector.

The commemorative stamps honour Dubai’s remarkable journey of success in the media field."

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s vision provided the impetus for Dubai to significantly expand its media infrastructure and provide the leadership for creating a dynamic industry in the Arab world over the last two decades, Buhumaid said.

Dubai was selected as the "Capital of Arab Media for 2020" by the Council of Arab Information Ministers at its 50th session held in Cairo in July 2019 in recognition of its leadership role in Arab media growth. At the forefront of this growth is the TECOM Group’s media clusters, Dubai Media City, DMC, Dubai Studio City, DSC, and Dubai Production City, DPC. Established in 2001, Dubai Media City is home to 2,000 media companies and 33,000 industry professionals from across the region and the world.

Dubai Press Club, another major player in the growth of the region’s media industry has launched several initiatives to foster industry excellence. Its major initiatives include the Arab Media Forum, the region’s largest media gathering; the Arab Journalism Award; the Emirati Media Forum, and the Arab Social Media Influencers Club.

DPC unveiled the logo for Dubai’s title as the "Capital of Arab Media for 2020" during its 20th-anniversary celebrations.