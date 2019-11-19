Emirates Post issues commemorative stamps to celebrate 10th edition of Sharjah Stamp Exhibition

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Nov, 2019) Emirates Post, in association with Emirates Philatelic Association, issued a set of distinctive commemorative stamps in two denominations to mark the 10th edition of the Sharjah Stamp Exhibition, which was inaugurated this morning by Emirates Post Group’s Chairman of the board, Mohammed Sultan Al Qadi.

The first edition of the exhibition was held in 2010 and hosted the top 10 international exhibits that feature Arabic stamps, followed by the second edition, which hosted the top ten exhibits from Arab exhibitors of international standards. During its third edition in 2012, the Sharjah Stamp Exhibition hosted the 28th Asian International Stamp Exhibition for the first time in Sharjah and the second of its kind in the UAE.

Since its first edition, the exhibition was held on a yearly basis, contributing to the development of the philatelists and participants’ abilities and skills, as well as propelling the regional and Arabic stamp exhibits on the international stage. This was achieved through hosting philatelic seminars, auctions, and workshops, and attracting amateur talents to hone their skills, train them in organising exhibitions and prepare them to be international commissioners and jurors.

Abdulla Mohammed Al Ashram, Acting Group CEO of Emirates Post Group, said, "Sharjah Stamp Exhibition has established its position as one of the most prominent Arab and regional exhibitions specialised in stamps, currencies and their requirements. Since its launch, the exhibition has contributed to the increased popularity of this avocation in the UAE and has offered various amateurs and people interested in learning about other cultures a platform that enables them to expand their collections and repertoire of collectibles.

With this in mind, and as part of Emirates Post's pioneering role in supporting culture and art, we are proud to issue this commemorative stamp to celebrate the remarkable achievements of the exhibition and its role in highlighting the history and heritage of collecting stamps in the country and across the region."

Also commenting on this special occasion, Abdulla Mohammed Tayyeb Khoury, President of the Emirates Philatelic Association, said, "The exhibition aims to display UAE, Arab and international postal stamps and showcase the past and present milestones of participating countries through the diverse issuances. It is also an ideal opportunity to strengthen cooperation and fraternity between philatelists and participants, encouraging them to exchange, sell and purchase stamps. The exhibition also provides visitors the chance to identify rare and valuable collections of various postage stamps, in addition to extensive information on the heritage of the UAE and Arab culture through stamps and postal materials dating back to the 19th century, not to mention commemorative stamps issued by Arab and International postal agencies to mark important events worldwide."

On this occasion, Emirates Post is issuing 60,000 commemorative stamps along with 1,000 First Day Cover Sheets. The Emirate of Sharjah will host the 10th edition of the Sharjah Stamp Exhibition, organized by the Emirates Philatelic Association, from November 19 to 23, which brings together philatelists of rare and unique postal collections from the UAE and around the world in the largest cultural event in the region.