Emirates Post issues commemorative stamps to celebrate 48th National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Nov, 2019) To mark the UAE’s 48th National Day, Emirates Post will issue two commemorative stamps on December 2nd, one of them featuring the official logo of the celebrations and the other featuring the UAE flag.

Emirates Post have concluded their National Day celebratory activities that took place throughout the week at Central Customer Happiness Centres and Emirates Post offices in all seven Emirates, in accordance with the events and programs happening across the entire country to celebrate the glorious day.

The celebrations started at the beginning of the week in Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah, and continued Monday in Al Ain, Sharjah, Fujairah, Umm Al Qaiwain and Ajman, moving to Dubai on Tuesday, and concluding on Thursday at the Emirates Post headquarters. The activities ranged from historical exhibitions, performances by school students, varied activities for employees, handicraft workshops, folk markets and traditional Emirati cuisine.

On this occasion, Abdulla Mohammed Al Ashram, Acting Group CEO of Emirates Post Group, extended sincere congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates as well as the UAE citizens.

Al Ashram said that the progress, prosperity and stability the UAE enjoys today is the result of ''our country’s union and the strong will of our wise leadership that empowers the nation and its citizens, placing the UAE amongst the most developed nations in the world.'' He emphasised that today’s celebration is an opportunity to renew our loyalty and pledge to stay on the course our forefathers laid down for us to preserve the nation and drive its development forward.

Further commenting on this special issuance, Al Ashram said, "The UAE National Day is an occasion that gives us immense pride in our country’s remarkable achievements, in various areas of life, enabled by the vision and wisdom of its inspiring leadership, and the support and devotion of its generous people. It is an opportunity for us to remember the efforts of our founding fathers, who formed a humanitarian and civilized model of communication, generosity and unity between the leadership and its people, establishing a modern state based on the welfare, rights, and happiness of its citizens." He added, "today we celebrate an exemplary nation that embodies the values of tolerance, modernism, justice and openness."

On this occasion, Emirates Post is issuing 50,000 commemorative stamps along with 1,000 First Day Cover Sheets that will be available following the National Day holiday starting Wednesday December 4th at all Emirates Post Central Happiness Centres.