Emirates Post Issues Commemorative Stamps With New 'People Of Determination' Logo

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 01:00 PM

Emirates Post issues commemorative stamps with new 'People of Determination' logo

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2020) Emirates Post has issued a set of distinctive commemorative stamps bearing the new logo for People of Determination (people with disabilities).

In a statement today, Emirates Post said the new symbol reflects the latest outlook on disability in the UAE and represents People of Determination as active, dynamic vibrant community members, unlike the old logo, which portrayed stillness and dependency.

The logo, which was recently launched by the Ministry of Community Development, "is designed without sharp edges to express the adaptability that people of determination embody when accepting the changes in their lives and recognises them as active and productive individuals."

Abdulla Mohammed Al Ashram, Acting Group CEO of Emirates Post Group, said, "Emirates Post is pleased to issue this commemorative stamp that confirms our ongoing commitment to support the country’s national vision in advancing the full social inclusion of people of determination and offering them equal opportunities to be active members of society.

"The new logo shows the UAE’s confidence in the capabilities of People of Determination as they transition into independency and self-determination to reach their full potential."

In cooperation with the Ministry of Community Development, Emirates Post issued 50,000 commemorative stamps that will be available at Central Emirates Post Central Happiness Centres.

The local postal services provider is also issuing 1,000 first day covers.

