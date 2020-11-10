Emirates Post, Kazakh Embassy discuss cooperation between postal authorities

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2020) The Emirates Post Group and the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the UAE discussed ways of strengthening the future cooperation between the postal authorities of the two countries, as well as how to exchange the best related practices, in light of the changes witnessed by the postal service sector and the effects of the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.

During the meeting, which was held at the group’s headquarters in Dubai, the group was represented by Mohammed Sultan Al Qadi, Chairman of the Group, while the embassy was represented by Madiyar Menilbekov, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UAE, with the participation of Abdulla M.

Al Ashram, CEO of the Group.

Al Qadi explained that the meeting addressed ways of consolidating their commercial relations, through benefitting from the group’s expertise in logistical services and its wide networks, adding that the group’s role includes contributing to the development of the logistical services sector, in line with the UAE’s strategic vision to diversify its economy to achieve sustainable development.

The group always aims to establish relations with friendly countries, to create investment opportunities in the field of logistical services, he further added.