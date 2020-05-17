Emirates Post launches digital postcard application

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th May, 2020) Emirates Post has launched ‘epostcard,' a digital postcard application that will allow users to create customised physical postcards for friends, families, colleagues, and stakeholders.

The ‘epostcards’ app, which can be downloaded from iOS App Store and Google Play Store, will allow individuals to design bespoke postcards to send to friends and family and for companies to send to employees and stakeholders, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

The app allows users to tailor images and create copy, in addition to adding videos that will be uploaded and accessible via a QR code on the physical postcard. Based on individual specifications, Emirates Post will print the physical postcards and arrange for a contactless delivery to the intended recipients.

"With a network that spans across the entire UAE, we aim to enable communities to reach out and stay connected; something that has never been more important today.

This easy to use digital app will offer individuals and companies the opportunity to customise their postcards online, with personalised images and videos, and send physical cards of greetings and best wishes," stated Abdulla Mohammed Al Ashram, Emirates Post Group CEO.

"It is also an organic step for us as an organisation. Customisation is critical for a brand or organisation to stand out and as Emirates Post evolves, we are exploring opportunities to create products that combine digital technology with post and that tailor to the needs and wants of our customers," he added.

Starting at AED20 per postcard, the service is currently available for delivery within the UAE and will be subsequently rolled out for delivery across international markets.