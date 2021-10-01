Emirates Post launches five new services at Seamless

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2021) Emirates Post, the official postal operator and leading express provider in the UAE, has launched five new services to its wide business services portfolio during the 2021 Seamless middle East held at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The company’s new services aim to enhance customer experience, improve efficiency, offer more flexible pick-up and drop-off options, and faster delivery services.

The new addition includes new service points and parcel lockers. Through which, customers will have more flexible channels as to the last mile delivery options. The parcel lockers will be available at post offices and selected petrol stations, while the service points will be at petrol stations and partner locations, adding further time and place simplicity and convenience to the customer experience.

In line with its commitment to provide quality logistics and supply chain services, Emirates Post is also adding temperature-controlled vehicles for its cold chain solutions. This new domestic delivery solution is particularly important to perishable goods such as food, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics.

Further, the new fulfilment centre in Dubai South has enhanced its offered solutions for e-commerce customers. The centre offers warehousing, packaging, delivery and other value-added services.

Keeping with its commitment to provide seamless and efficient delivery services, Emirates Post offers the same day express service for shipments picked up before 12 noon. This service aims to target domestic deliveries particularly the e-commerce sector where the need for speed is a priority.

Commenting on the launch of the new services, Peter Somers, CEO of Emirates Post, said: "We will continue to offer our unparallel services, diversified products and solutions, while maintaining cost efficiency and driving profitability."

Seamless Middle East is a conference and exhibition that focuses on the payments, fintech, banking, retail, e-commerce, and cards and identity sectors. Now in its 21st year, the event has featured some of the biggest industry Names in the Middle East and beyond.