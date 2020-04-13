UrduPoint.com
Emirates Post Launches New International Operations Hub At DXB

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 03:15 PM

Emirates Post launches new international operations hub at DXB

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2020) Emirates Post has opened its new international operations hub in Dubai International Airport, DXB, to provide global e-commerce, parcel and logistics brands a gateway to the UAE, KSA, and regional markets.

In the wake of COVID-19 and the restrictions imposed on regional and international travel, the postal, parcel and logistics industries face a series of setbacks including lack of access to key markets, cancelled flights and delays in delivery.

In response, Emirates Post is using the new hub at Dubai International Airport to facilitate the shipment, sorting and delivery of goods from around the world.

The system allows the postal operator to provide the fastest, most consistent and cost-effective entry points to the middle East market that partners and third-party companies can also effectively tap into. Emirates Post uses new and easy-to-use API connectivity tools that seamlessly transfer data from anywhere in the world into local operations, customs and domestic systems, enabling them to process orders quickly and efficiently.

Emirates Post already possesses one of the leading express domestic delivery operations in the UAE, which it has further expanded to keep up with demand.

"Despite the disruption caused by COVID-19, we are constantly taking measures to provide essential services. We are the largest domestic player in the UAE and continue to operate international premium outbound services to over 210 destinations, including a full range of postal services to Saudi Arabia and other key countries," said Abdulla Alashram, Group CEO of Emirates Post Group Company.

Throughout the process, Emirates Post will adhere stringently to government directives on sanitation and social distancing, with contactless deliveries and staff members wearing masks and gloves as well as maintaining the minimum mandated distance.

"Emirates Post is committed to connecting people around the world and with our DXB airport base, we are bolstering the system to ensure that delivery is not disrupted by current events. With demand for domestic deliveries from both local and international e-commerce and parcel companies, this has accelerated our efforts in meeting requirements whilst growing as a company," Alashram concluded.

Your Thoughts and Comments

