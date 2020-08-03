UrduPoint.com
Emirates Post Marks Launch Of UAE’s Mars Mission And Opening Of Barakah Power Plant With Commemorative Stamps

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 06:15 PM

Emirates Post marks launch of UAE’s Mars Mission and opening of Barakah power plant with commemorative stamps

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2020) Emirates Post has announced the intended launch of commemorative stamps to mark two national milestones - the launch of UAE’s satellite to Mars and the opening of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant.

The UAE became the first Arab nation to send a probe to Mars with the launch of the Hope Probe and is also the only Arab nation with the capacity to produce nuclear energy with the opening of the Barakah power plant in Abu Dhabi.

With the design process already underway, Emirates Post is aiming to issue the collector’s item later in the year.

With both events, Mohammed Sultan Al Qadi, Chairman of Emirates Post Group Company, said that the UAE has managed to achieve a quantum leap in the field of scientific research and innovation, enabling the UAE to grow and build a sustainable knowledge economy.

He said, "The opening of the Barakah power plant following the launch of the Hope probe is a story of perseverance and determination. They embody UAE’s path to the future and underscores the forward-looking vision of the leaders of the nation and their commitment to bringing the ambitions of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan’s, to life. These proud achievements are the result of investing in our people, building up our resources, and implementing knowledge and best practices from around the globe in the various fields of science.

"

Abdulla Mohammed Al Ashram, Group CEO of Emirates Post Group, emphasised that the historical achievements of the past few weeks mark a new chapter in the UAE’s onward march. He said, "There is no 'impossible' in the Emirati vocabulary and this new generation of Emirati talent. As a nation, we are steadily moving towards building a sustainable future based on the knowledge-economy and these developments constitute a step in that direction. It is a reinforcement of our ability to identify future opportunities and build on them, becoming a strategic partner within the region as well as internationally."

The Hope Probe is UAE’s first interplanetary mission and will be dedicated to studying the dynamic weather conditions on the Red Planet. Designed at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre it will collect information on the Martian atmosphere over the course of its mission.

The Barakah power plant is the first nuclear power plant in the Arab world, designed to create energy in a safe, reliable and environmentally friendly manner, increasing energy production whilst reducing the Emirates’ carbon footprint.

