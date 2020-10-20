UrduPoint.com
Emirates Post Marks UAE’s Mars Mission With Commemorative Stamps

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 02:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2020) Emirates Post, in collaboration with Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre and the UAE Space Agency, issued on Tuesday the distinctive commemorative stamp 'Emirates Mars Mission – Hope Probe' to celebrate the UAE’s historic first mission to the Mars and its broader space ambitions.

The commemorative stamps feature four different images, two of which illustrates the design of the satellite and other two the historic moment of its launch into space.

The initial run of the commemorative stamps comprises of 100,000 stamps along with 1,000 First Day Cover Sheets, available for sale from 20th October at the Emirates Post Central Customer Happiness Centres and on Emirates Post’s dedicated web shop emiratespostshop.

ae The Hope Probe is designed to orbit Mars and study the dynamics in the Martian atmosphere on a global scale, and on both diurnal and seasonal timescales. The Probe is anticipated to enter the Mars orbit in February 2021, coinciding with the UAE's Golden Jubilee celebrations to mark the historic union of the Emirates.

