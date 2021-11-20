Emirates Post partners with ENOC Group to enhance its last-mile delivery services

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Nov, 2021) Emirates Post, UAE’s official postal operator and leading express provider, announced that it has partnered with ENOC Group to enhance customer experience in its last-mile delivery services in line with its leading drive to support the growth in logistics and e-commerce in the UAE.

ZOOM, a leading home-grown convenience store chain owned by ENOC Group, has become a convenient pick-up and drop-off location for customers sending or receiving courier shipments via Emirates Post.

Both Emirates Post customers and business partners can benefit from this new partnership.

The agreement offers a flexible way for customers to pick-up or drop-off their courier packages by choosing the ZOOM store that is accessible and convenient to them. It also provides an additional delivery location option for businesses using Emirates Post for the fulfilment of their last mile deliveries.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: "Offering ease and convenience to our customers is at the core of our Group’s ethos and partnering with Emirates Post, which shares our vision to deliver simplicity, convenience and choice, underlines our commitment to enhance the overall customer experience.

Peter Somers, CEO of Emirates Post, said: "Emirates Post continuously develops solutions focused on offering ease, convenience, and better options for our customers. With the continued growth of e-commerce platforms across the UAE, Emirates Post has been witnessing significant demand for last-mile delivery services. The new ‘Emirates Post Service Point’ is set to enhance customer experience as well as add value to the growing demand for last-mile solutions across the country. Partnerships such as this one sets to boost Emirates Post’s network of services and successfully integrate convenient locations in the company’s last-mile delivery options.'' ZOOM stores serve a wide range of products for people on-the-go and is part of the everyday life of UAE residents.

Customers can simply select a ZOOM location as their preferred pickup point when managing their shipment deliveries via Emirates Post’s website, mobile app or Call Centre, via SMS or WhatsApp, or when shopping online with e-tailers who have partnered with Emirates Post for last mile deliveries.