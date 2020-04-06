Emirates Post reduces operating hours in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2020) Emirates Post has announced that it will reduce working hours on a temporary basis at all its Dubai-based Customer Happiness Centres.

This decision is in line with the latest directives of Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management aimed at containing the spread of the COVID-19.

Starting today, Emirates Post Customer Happiness Centres in Dubai will operate from 9 am to 2 pm only (with no afternoon shifts) and will close over the weekend (Fridays & Saturdays). Delivery and courier services continue as normal.

As an alternative to visiting these centres, customers can continue to use services online, including renting and renewing PO Boxes as well as ordering pick-up services for domestic express shipments, domestic premium shipments and premium international shipments.

Parcels awaiting collection at the post-office will not be returned-to-sender if not collected until further notice, the official postal operator said, adding that customers can have their postal items delivered for a small fee by placing a call to our Customer Call Center to arrange for this service.

Emirates Post has also temporarily closed select Customer Happiness Centres due to building/establishment or area closures: Tamm Dalma Centre and Das Island branches in Abu Dhabi; TECOM, DMCC, DIFC, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Al Ras, Al Khor, and Naif branches in Dubai; RAKEZ branch in Ras Al Khaimah and SEDD branch in Sharjah; directing customers to other branches.