Emirates Post Resumes International Postal Services To 12 Destinations

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 12:45 AM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Apr, 2020) Emirates Post announced on Thursday that it had resumed its standard and express international postal services to 12 European destinations.

The destinations include Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Sweden and Switzerland, in addition to existing services in Saudi Arabia and Sudan.

Emirates Post had temporarily suspended its standard and express services, following the restrictions placed on the transport and aviation industry to curb the outbreak of COVID-19.

Emirates Post continues to operate international premium outbound services to over 200 destinations, including a full range of postal services to Saudi Arabia and other key countries.

The UAE postal and express delivery provider noted that it is constantly taking measures and working closely with its partners to improve essential services and open more international lines for postal services to keep up with customers’ demand.

