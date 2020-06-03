UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emirates Post Resumes Postal Services To Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 07:30 PM

Emirates Post resumes postal services to Pakistan

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jun, 2020) Emirates Post has announced the resumption of all mail, packets and parcel services to Pakistan, one of its most key markets in South Asia, which accounted for nearly 80 tonnes of postal material in 2019.

"Pakistan is one of our busiest markets, and we are thrilled to reinstate services, following a temporary suspension due to the COVID-19 crisis," stated Abdulla Mohammed Al Ashram, Acting Group CEO of Emirates Post Group in a statement released by the company on Wednesday.

"The Pakistani community is an integral part of UAE’s socio-economic tapestry and through our network we have created a convenient, cost-effective, and dependable mechanism for the community to send gifts, home goods, electronics as well as retail products to be resold in Pakistan," he added.

Effective immediately, all postal services - Economy Mail, Standard Mail, Registered Mail, Standard Packets, Standard Parcels and Express Parcels – will be available to the country, including the main commercial centres of Karachi and Lahore as well as strategic regions such as Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Quetta, Emirates Post said.

In tandem with the reopening of the route, Emirates Post noted that it will continue to employ stringent measures as part of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the health and safety protocols the company is implementing include regular sanitisation of all branches, sorting and delivery centres, offices, delivery vehicles, including all mail and parcel items that enter their facilities.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta UAE Company Vehicles Rawalpindi 2019 Market Post All Asia

Recent Stories

Ajman Free Zone awarded 2020 Superbrands title

2 minutes ago

German Foreign Minister Doubts Need for In-Between ..

12 minutes ago

Police Access Service reactivated

12 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday 0 ..

12 minutes ago

8 new COVID-19 positive cases detected in AJK

12 minutes ago

French court allows UN trial for Rwanda genocide s ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.