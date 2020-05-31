UrduPoint.com
Emirates Post Unveils New Updates To Meet Customer Needs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 minutes ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 11:45 AM

Emirates Post unveils new updates to meet customer needs

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st May, 2020) Emirates Post has unveiled a new logo and website, part of an ongoing business transformation process that has seen the entity update its organisational structure, brand architecture, and systems in line with evolving customer needs.

According to a press release, the new logo and website reflects the brand’s orientation as a contemporary and digitised organisation. The modern updated logo maintains the Emirati identity reflected in the organisation’s falcon and represents its key sub-divisions – retail, parcels and express, and international.

"Over the past two years, we have been building a new Emirates Post – modern, digitised and accessible to all. Our aim was to create convenient and streamlined processes that people can rely on online and offline," stated Abdulla Mohammed Al Ashram, Group CEO of Emirates Post Group.

"In parallel, we also wanted our new look to reflect our new outlook. The updated logo and new website are representative of the advanced digital solutions in place to build an immersive customer experience and maintain our role as a leading and reliable entity in the years to come."

Emirates Post launched a brand-new website with an enhanced interface, increased user-friendliness and convenience in line with the brand transformation.

Part of the drive to fully digitise processes, the new website features enhanced booking processes, streamlined checkout systems, tools to enable smooth end-to-end customer experiences, corporate and personal dashboards, enhanced address management and address book as well as a number of new services including Smart Places, International Driving License and legal enquiries.

