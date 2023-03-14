Emirates Post wins ‘Amazon Best Carrier of the Year 2022’ award in MENA region

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2023) DUBAI, 14th March, 2023 (WAM) – Emirates Post, the UAE's official postal operator and a major express provider, has received the 'Amazon Best Carrier of the Year 2022' award for the middle East and Northern Africa (MENA) region for the second year in a row.

The award acknowledges the company's role in the advancement of the eCommerce sector, its excellent customer service, its transparent operations, and its efficient coordination between Emirates Post and Amazon's dedicated teams.

Abdulla Mohammed Alashram, the Group CEO at Emirates Post Group, expressed his pride in receiving the 'Amazon Best Carrier of the Year 2022' award for the second year in a row. He attributed the honour to the exceptional performance and dedication of the Emirates Post teams in delivering efficient and reliable last mile delivery solutions, which have contributed to the growth of the eCommerce sector and ensured exceptional customer experiences. Alashram added that the company remains committed to providing seamless and transparent services, exceeding customers' expectations, and achieving greater milestones in the future.

Prashant Saran, Director of Operations for Amazon MENA, acknowledged Emirates Post as their best carrier of the year, praising their innovative and reliable last-mile services that helped keep Amazon's delivery promise to customers in the UAE.

He also applauded Emirates Post's ability to scale its capabilities to meet the evolving customer expectations and deliver a seamless customer experience. Saran expressed excitement about further strengthening their partnership in 2023 and aligning with Amazon's customer-centric approach.

Since 2018, Emirates Post has been one of Amazon's Primary last-mile solution partners in the region, providing delivery services for millions of shipments and exceeding customer expectations. As of December 2022, the postal and express provider has delivered almost three million shipments for Amazon.

Winning the 'Amazon Best Carrier of the Year 2022' award for the second year in a row demonstrates Emirates Post's resilience and efficiency in maintaining excellent performance, even during periods of high demand. The company's proactive approach to capacity planning and resource management, effective communication, and regular business operations assessments has allowed it to deliver reliable services to its customers.

To meet the growing demand of the eCommerce industry, Emirates Post has expanded its last-mile delivery capabilities in line with the industry's global growth in recent years.