Emirates presents SMEs visiting Expo 2020 Dubai with winning proposition

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2021) As the Premier Partner and Official Airline of Expo 2020 Dubai, Emirates is enhancing the benefits that SMEs stand to gain from visiting the largest themed event taking place in Dubai.

Small and medium sized businesses (SMEs) planning a visit to Dubai during Expo 2020 Dubai will be reaping even more rewards during the six-month mega event with the launch of the latest Emirates Business Rewards incentive.

As part of the offer, designed especially for SMEs, the airline is providing bonus Emirates Business Rewards Points to members of its corporate loyalty programme, applicable on flights to Dubai for the duration of the event. For flights booked to Dubai by 15th November 2021, for travel until 31st March 2022, Emirates Business Rewards members will see their rewards balance grow faster by earning 25 percent additional Business Rewards Points on their trip.

The offer will enable businesses to earn 1.25 Points for every US Dollar spent on inbound flights to Expo 2020 Dubai's host city.

Business Rewards Points can be redeemed to book flights and upgrades for eligible individuals from the registered organisation, including business owners, their employees, in addition to guests. T&C's apply.

Over 20,000 SMEs are currently enrolled in the Emirates Business Rewards programme and potentially lucrative opportunities lie ahead for its member base, consisting of professional services and consulting firms, technology providers, traders as well as businesses across various sectors including real estate, construction, IT and healthcare, among others.