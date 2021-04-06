Emirates Publishers Association announces new board for 2021 – 23 tenure

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2021) The Emirates Publishers Association (EPA) announced yesterday (Sunday) a new board for the 2021 – 2023 tenure following the ordinary General Assembly meeting, which was held virtually in the presence of EPA board members, the EPA executive office, Ministry of Community Development representatives and a number of Emirati publishers.

The association’s presidency has been awarded once again to Ali Obaid bin Hatem, Chairman and Partner of Dar Thaqafa for Publishing and Distribution, and Iman Ben Chaibah, the Director of Sail Publishing, has been re-elected as EPA’s Vice President.

Dr. Alyazia Khalifa, Founder of Al Fulk Translation and Publishing House, was re-elected as General Secretary, while Mohammed Ahmed bin Dakhin, Director of Al Takhayul Publishing House has been once again offered the position of EPA Treasurer and board member. Abdullah Al Kaabi, Founder of Dragon Publishing and Distribution has also been brought on as board member.

A series of outstanding achievements by the EPA in the 2019 – 21 tenure paved the way for the board’s re-election for another term. These include the launch of EPA’s Manassah platform, which has offered several EPA member publishers a key opportunity to showcase themselves and their work at prestigious local, regional and international bookfairs in addition to launching "Meet the Emirati Publishers" initiative in January 2020 to support the translation of Arabic books into other languages.

EPA also led a landmark initiative, the Publishers Emergency Fund, to mitigate the economic impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on the UAE’s publishing industry and ensure their business continuity.

During their two-year tenure, the EPA board also represented the UAE in key regional and global cultural forums and publishing events. Important partnerships with local entities to bolster publishing locally, and support book makers across the globe, were also forged by the EPA during this time.

The ordinary General Assembly meeting approved the minutes of its previous meeting and reviewed the annual report compiling the performance of previous board’s two-year tenure, from December 2019 – December 2020. The plan of action, programmes and activities for 2021 were discussed and the budget for 2021 was approved. Furthermore, the meeting’s attendees analysed the financial report for the fiscal year ending on December 31, 2020.