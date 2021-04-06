UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emirates Publishers Association Announces New Board For 2021 – 23 Tenure

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 08:30 PM

Emirates Publishers Association announces new board for 2021 – 23 tenure

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2021) The Emirates Publishers Association (EPA) announced yesterday (Sunday) a new board for the 2021 – 2023 tenure following the ordinary General Assembly meeting, which was held virtually in the presence of EPA board members, the EPA executive office, Ministry of Community Development representatives and a number of Emirati publishers.

The association’s presidency has been awarded once again to Ali Obaid bin Hatem, Chairman and Partner of Dar Thaqafa for Publishing and Distribution, and Iman Ben Chaibah, the Director of Sail Publishing, has been re-elected as EPA’s Vice President.

Dr. Alyazia Khalifa, Founder of Al Fulk Translation and Publishing House, was re-elected as General Secretary, while Mohammed Ahmed bin Dakhin, Director of Al Takhayul Publishing House has been once again offered the position of EPA Treasurer and board member. Abdullah Al Kaabi, Founder of Dragon Publishing and Distribution has also been brought on as board member.

A series of outstanding achievements by the EPA in the 2019 – 21 tenure paved the way for the board’s re-election for another term. These include the launch of EPA’s Manassah platform, which has offered several EPA member publishers a key opportunity to showcase themselves and their work at prestigious local, regional and international bookfairs in addition to launching "Meet the Emirati Publishers" initiative in January 2020 to support the translation of Arabic books into other languages.

EPA also led a landmark initiative, the Publishers Emergency Fund, to mitigate the economic impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on the UAE’s publishing industry and ensure their business continuity.

During their two-year tenure, the EPA board also represented the UAE in key regional and global cultural forums and publishing events. Important partnerships with local entities to bolster publishing locally, and support book makers across the globe, were also forged by the EPA during this time.

The ordinary General Assembly meeting approved the minutes of its previous meeting and reviewed the annual report compiling the performance of previous board’s two-year tenure, from December 2019December 2020. The plan of action, programmes and activities for 2021 were discussed and the budget for 2021 was approved. Furthermore, the meeting’s attendees analysed the financial report for the fiscal year ending on December 31, 2020.

Related Topics

Assembly Business Budget UAE January December Sunday 2019 2020 From Industry Arab Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SM stops issuing permits to display food outside s ..

7 minutes ago

2047 successfully passed Dispenser, Paramedical co ..

2 minutes ago

Raja Basharat for strict security, COVID-19 SOPs d ..

2 minutes ago

Police recover 104kgs betel nut

2 minutes ago

Pakistan to approach IMF for second COVID relief p ..

2 minutes ago

WHO May Update Safety Assessment of AstraZeneca CO ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.