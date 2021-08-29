UrduPoint.com

Emirates Publishers Association Forges Cultural Ties At 18th Ghana International Book Fair

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 04:00 PM

Emirates Publishers Association forges cultural ties at 18th Ghana International Book Fair

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Aug, 2021) As part of its agenda to assist Emirati publishers seeking to enter new markets, the Emirates Publishers Association (EPA) participated in the 18th Ghana International Book Fair, which ran from August 26 – 29, 2021.

The Ghana International Book Fair (GIBF) is one of the most important publishing forums and among the largest literary events in Africa, and the Emirates Publishers Association’s presence at this year’s fair will help Emirati publishers forge partnerships with renowned publishers worldwide and widen their market.

The EPA team, led by Rashid Al Kous, CEO of EPA, and Mariam Al Obaidli, Corporate Communication Director, EPA, held a series of meetings at the GIBF in Accra to explore new opportunities to expand their business worldwide, as well as consolidate strategic cooperation with Ghanian publishers.

The EPA delegation also visited the UAE Embassy in Accra and met HE Khalifa Yousif Alzaabi, UAE Ambassador to Ghana. Apart from throwing light on EPA’s achievements in showcasing the UAE’s cultural successes globally through participation at book fairs and cultural events, they also discussed ways of initiating cultural exchanges between the UAE and Ghana and future plans to introduce UAE’s rich and diverse literature through contributing books to Ghanian libraries.

The EPA team also met with delegates from the Ghana Publishers Association (GPA), Ghana Book Development Council and the Ghana library Association.

The meeting was led by Asae Konadu Yamoah, President, GPA, Edward Yaw Udzu, Vice President, GPA; Benjamin Tawiah Klu, Executive Secretary, GPA; and Ernest Oppong, Assistant Executive Secretary, GPA, and Acting Executive Director, African Publishers Network (APNET), to discuss ways of collaborating between publishers from Africa and the Arab world.

Rashid Al Kous underlined the association’s dedication to fulfilling its objectives that align with the UAE’s national cultural project. He noted that the EPA endeavoured to help Emirati publishers represent the UAE at regional and international cultural events, showcase Emirati books and boost cultural exchanges.

"The Ghana International Book Fair is one of the largest book fairs in the African continent. Our participation in this event highlights our close relationship with Africa’s publishing sector, which has developed phenomenally. It is one more step forward in bolstering mutual coordination between the publishing markets in the UAE and Ghana, in view of the growing trade and economic relations between the two countries," Al Kous added.

The EPA delegation expressed their gratitude to GPA for the opportunity to showcase the UAE’s flourishing book industry at GIBF 2021, in addition to exploring future avenues to advance the publishing sector in both countries.

The delegation also visited the Ghana National Library, Methodist Book Depot, Step Publishers, Winmat Publishers, and Adwinsa Publications in Accra.

