Emirates Publishers Association Highlights Startup UAE Publishers At Cairo International Book Fair

Mon 05th July 2021 | 09:45 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jul, 2021) The Emirates Publishers Association (EPA) is showcasing 262 titles from 21 Emirati publishers and its members through its Manassah platform at the ongoing 52nd edition of the Cairo International Book Fair (CIBF), which runs until 15th July, 2021.

All the books on offer are available for purchase at the EPA pavilion.

The Manassah initiative provides a unique opportunity for the EPA members, who have a portfolio of less than 20 published works, and are unable to represent themselves at local, regional and international book fairs, to showcase their publications to publishers and readers alike.

Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of the EPA, said, "Since its launch, 'Manassah' has been spotlighting new and emerging Emirati publishers at prominent international book fairs in the Arab region, as well as other parts of the world, to network and explore partnership opportunities with their peers, translators, and with Arab and international libraries. We are very happy to showcase our local talent at the prestigious CIBF to introduce visitors to the rich and diverse literature our publishers have on offer.

"

He added, "We have discussed with the CIBF organisers ways to further advance our participation in book fairs in both countries. We have also met with distributors to learn from their extensive experience and support our local publishing industry. Our pavilion also highlights the EPA's programmes and initiatives, including the newly launched Publishers Training Programme, which is focused on growing and strengthening the publishing industry in the UAE and the wider region."

During a tour of the pavilion, Mohamed Ahmad Rashad, President of the Arab Publishers' Association, hailed the Manassah platform and gifted the EPA a copy of "The Reality of Publishing in the Arab Region Between 2015 and 2019".

Said Abdo, President of the Egyptian Publishers' Association, also visited the pavilion and discussed cooperation opportunities between the two countries, to coincide with the launch of the EPA's Publishers Training Programme regionally.

More Stories From Middle East

