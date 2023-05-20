Emirates Publishers Association showcases Emirati masterpieces at Al Madina Book Fair for Saudi readers

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th May, 2023) The Emirates Publishers Association, with its ‘Menassah’ platform, is returning to Saudi Arabia, showcasing a curated selection of masterpieces from Emirati publishing houses to book lovers as part of the highly anticipated second edition of the Al Madina Book Fair.

Taking place at the King Salman Exhibition Centre and Conferences from 18th – 28th May, the fair is organised by Saudi Arabia’s Literature, Publishing, and Translation Authority.

It presents an extraordinary occasion to foster cultural exchange and fortify the profound bond between the UAE and Saudi Arabia through the power of literature.

Menassah will captivate exhibition visitors with an extraordinary collection of 410 titles from 51 of the association’s member publishers. Visitors can also discover and explore over 11,000 books on the platform, encompassing literary treasures, cognitive masterpieces, and scientific wonders, catering to every passion and taste.

Menassah’s mission is to empower Emirati and Arab publishers by providing them with a platform for global exposure and recognition for their remarkable books while offering an impressive array of reading material to diverse readership segments across different locations. This dedicated effort plays a crucial role in promoting a culture of reading and ensuring the enduring sustainability of knowledge within our society.

In his comments, Rashid Al-Kous, Executive Director of the EPA, said: “Building on our successful experience during Al Madina Book Fair’s first edition last year, we are eager to participate in this distinguished second edition, which will bring together more than 300 local and Arab publishing houses. Our participation holds great significance as it provides a unique opportunity for our publishers to expand their reach, connect with international writers and publishers, and forge new partnerships. Through this engagement, we aim to open new doors for our publishers to access untapped markets; enhance their sales; and explore potential translation, publishing, and distribution contracts.”

In line with its vision, the Emirates Publishers Association plays a vital role in the global distribution of Emirati books through its Menassah platform. Driven by its commitment to foster the development and sustainability of the UAE's publishing industry, the association has strategically planned its participation in numerous local and international events, cultural forums, and prominent book-selling and distribution platforms. By actively expanding the reach of Emirati books to new markets, the association seeks to create greater opportunities for Emirati authors and publishers, ensuring the global resonation of their voices and literary contributions.

