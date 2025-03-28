Emirates Publishers Association sponsors young Emirati publishers at London, Bologna Book Fairs

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2025) SHARJAH, 28th March, 2025 (WAM) – The Emirates Publishers Association (EPA) continues to support and nurture the new generation of Emirati publishers, enabling them to represent the UAE at key international cultural forums and gain exposure to global best practices in the publishing industry.

As part of this commitment, EPA has sponsored four graduates from the launch track of the Sharjah Publishing Sustainability Fund (Onshur) to participate in the London Book Fair and the Bologna Children's Book Fair, reinforcing its ongoing partnership with the programme to develop national expertise in the publishing sector.

This initiative provides young Emirati publishers with direct field experience from some of the world’s leading publishing houses, fostering their professional growth and expanding their industry networks. By engaging with prominent publishers and key players on a global scale, the young publishers gain invaluable insights that contribute to their career advancement, enriching the UAE’s cultural landscape.

EPA is participating in the Bologna Children's Book Fair, taking place from 31 March to 3 April 2025, where it has sponsored the participation of Fatema AlHammadi - Sohub Publishing & Distribution, a publishing house specialising in educational books for children with autism and inspiring stories for people of determination, as well as Dalal Al Jabri - Hzaya Personalised Books, which focuses on interactive and personalised children's literature.

Additionally, EPA took part in the 51st edition of the London Book Fair, which concluded on 13 March 2025, supporting the participation of Shatha Nasser - Kairos Publishing, dedicated to translating classical literary works into Arabic, and Maryam Thani AlFalasi - Ghaim Publishing, which specialises in translated literature from Asian languages and seeks to enrich Arabic literature with diverse and inspiring narratives.

Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of the Emirates Publishers Association, highlighted the significance of this initiative, stating:

"At the Emirates Publishers Association, we firmly believe that integrating young publishers into major international events is a strategic investment towards the future of the UAE publishing industry. These participations provide publishers with valuable insights into the dynamics of the global publishing market, introducing them to the latest trends and technologies shaping the future of the industry.

This facilitates knowledge-sharing and cultural collaborations with publishers and creatives from around the world, reinforcing the status of Emirati publishers as active contributors to the global cultural landscape."

He added: "Through these initiatives, we aim to cultivate an environment that encourages young talent to innovate and develop high-quality publishing projects with international reach. Expanding the presence of Arabic books in global markets remains a priority, and such engagements present valuable opportunities for strategic partnerships that foster translation and cross-cultural exchange. These efforts ultimately amplify the voices of Emirati and Arab creatives on the global stage, reflecting the UAE’s vision of establishing itself as a key regional and international hub for publishing."

For her part, Iman Ben Chaibah, Director of Strategic Initiatives and Global Markets at the Sharjah Book Authority, stated:

"The selected winners of the Onshur programme have demonstrated great potential to grow as publishers, benefitting from the knowledge and supportive resources provided to them. Offering them the opportunity to attend international book fairs will accelerate their professional development and enhance their ability to produce distinguished books that contribute to the publishing scene in the UAE. This initiative is part of the shared vision of the Emirates Publishers Association and the Sharjah Book Authority through the Onshur Fund, led by Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority and Founder and Honorary President of the Emirates Publishers Association.

The participating publishers expressed their deep appreciation for EPA’s continuous support, extending their sincere gratitude to the association for this valuable opportunity. They emphasised that attending such prestigious book fairs is a pivotal step in their professional journeys, empowering them to explore international best practices, establish connections with industry leaders, and leverage expertise that will contribute to the advancement of their publishing projects. They also stressed on the role of these experiences in strengthening the UAE’s publishing sector and enhancing its global competitiveness.

