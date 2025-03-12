Emirates Publishers Association strengthens UAE’s presence at London Book Fair

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2025) The Emirates Publishers Association (EPA) continues to broaden its global presence with a prominent participation at the London Book Fair, one of the world's leading platforms for rights negotiation, content sales, and distribution across various formats.

This year, the EPA delegation features a distinguished group of seven Emirati publishers, including two Sharjah Publishing Sustainability Fund (Onshur) graduates.

This participation aligns with the EPA's broader efforts to empower Emirati publishers and position the UAE as a thriving regional and global hub for the book and publishing industry. The fair offers a unique opportunity for Emirati publishers to forge new partnerships with international counterparts, exchange rights, secure translation agreements, and explore the latest trends shaping global publishing.

Among the participating publishers is Kalimat Group, which began its publishing journey in 2007, focusing on children's literature. Since then, Kalimat has expanded its offerings to include five specialised imprints covering various age groups and literary genres.

'Dar AlFikr AlJadeed,' a publishing house specialising in training manuals and resources for human capital development, strongly emphasises educational and managerial aspects to provide solutions for business and management professionals.

Also joining the delegation is 'Sidra Publishing and Distribution,' which focuses on translating global literary works into Arabic, spanning various fields including literature, philosophy, and the arts, thereby enriching Arabic cultural content.

'Thaqafa Publishing and Distribution,' established in 2008, has committed itself to enriching the Arab cultural scene by offering high-quality publications catering to diverse interests.

Meanwhile, 'Ugarit Publishing' specialises in early childhood education, providing advanced learning programmes designed to foster critical thinking and creativity.

Furthermore, the EPA pavilion at the fair also welcomes the participation of the winners of the launch track of the Sharjah Publishing Sustainability Fund (Onshur) Initiative: Shatha Nasser of Kairos Publishing, dedicated to translating classic literary masterpieces into Arabic, and Maryam Thani AlFalasi of Ghaim Publishing, which pioneers the translation of literature from Asian languages, thereby enriching Arabic literature with diverse and inspiring narratives.

Commenting on this participation, Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of the EPA, said, "The UAE's presence at international events such as the London Book Fair reflects the remarkable growth of the country's publishing sector. We firmly believe that building global relationships with publishers worldwide opens up new avenues for collaboration and fosters knowledge and cultural exchange between nations."

He added, "Empowering young publishers, particularly Sharjah Publishing Sustainability Fund (Onshur) graduates, underscores our dedication to nurturing emerging talent and creating a sustainable environment that supports the growth of the publishing industry both locally and globally."

The Emirates Publishers Association's participation in the London Book Fair reaffirms its ongoing commitment to supporting local publishers, opening new horizons for them to seize global opportunities, and contributing to the advancement of the publishing sector while strengthening its presence in international markets.