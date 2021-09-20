UrduPoint.com

Emirates Ramps Up US Flights From Next Month To Meet Increasing Demand

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 05:30 PM

Emirates ramps up US flights from next month to meet increasing demand

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2021) Emirates is increasing flight frequencies to a number of US destinations starting October.

The airline has been building up connectivity in response to growing customer demand on the back of rising travel confidence and the easing of international travel protocols.

There has also been a growing interest from US travellers to visit Dubai, a city that offers something for everyone and will be hosting a number of major events including the World Expo this winter.

Starting October, Emirates will be operating 78 weekly flights to 12 destinations in the US with an increase in weekly flights scheduled for Boston (BOS), Dallas (DFW), New York (JFK), San Francisco (SFO), Seattle (SEA) and Washington DC (IAD).

Related Topics

World Washington Dubai Visit San Francisco Seattle Dallas Boston New York October From

Recent Stories

Arab Parliament rejects EU Parliament&#039;s resol ..

Arab Parliament rejects EU Parliament&#039;s resolution on human rights in UAE

2 minutes ago
 Hamad Al Sharqi... 47 years of achievements, urban ..

Hamad Al Sharqi... 47 years of achievements, urban development

17 minutes ago
 UAE President issues decree appointing Khalfan Al ..

UAE President issues decree appointing Khalfan Al Mazrouei as Executive Director ..

17 minutes ago
 40,697 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

40,697 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

17 minutes ago
 Gas tariff hike move perturbing investors: Mian Za ..

Gas tariff hike move perturbing investors: Mian Zahid Hussain

23 minutes ago
 UVAS holds “International Virtual Conference on ..

UVAS holds “International Virtual Conference on Rabies Awareness and its Contr ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.