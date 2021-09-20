Emirates ramps up US flights from next month to meet increasing demand

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2021) Emirates is increasing flight frequencies to a number of US destinations starting October.

The airline has been building up connectivity in response to growing customer demand on the back of rising travel confidence and the easing of international travel protocols.

There has also been a growing interest from US travellers to visit Dubai, a city that offers something for everyone and will be hosting a number of major events including the World Expo this winter.

Starting October, Emirates will be operating 78 weekly flights to 12 destinations in the US with an increase in weekly flights scheduled for Boston (BOS), Dallas (DFW), New York (JFK), San Francisco (SFO), Seattle (SEA) and Washington DC (IAD).