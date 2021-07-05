UrduPoint.com
Emirates Re-opens Dedicated First Class Lounge At DXB

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 05:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jul, 2021) Emirates has re-opened its dedicated First Class Lounge at Dubai International (DXB’s) Concourse B to serve the growing volume of premium customers travelling from and through Emirates’ hub, as more markets around the world ease restrictions and put in place protocols that enable international travel.

Emirates will also continue to operate its business Class Lounge in Concourse B, which has been opened since July 2020 for First and Business Class travellers, as well as eligible Skywards members.

The re-opening of Emirates’ First Class Lounge in Concourse B is the latest in a phased programme, where the airline has steadily and safely restarted its exclusive ground services for premium customers over the past year. This includes complimentary Chauffeur Drive in 70 cities, and Emirates Lounge operations in Dubai, Cairo, New York JFK, Manchester, Boston, Milan, and Los Angeles.

