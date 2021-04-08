UrduPoint.com
Emirates Reaffirms Care For Its Customers With Latest Policy Updates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 09:00 PM

Emirates reaffirms care for its customers with latest policy updates

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2021) Emirates has announced the latest updates to its already generous booking policies, offering customers even more confidence and flexibility to make their travel plans.

Customers holding tickets issued before 30 September 2020 for travel before 31 December 2021, can now rebook to travel anytime within 36 months, an extension of 12 months from the previous policy.

Those holding tickets issued after 01 October 2020 for travel before 31 December 2021, can utilise their tickets anytime within 24 months.

Fees for reissuing any ticket will be waived, and vouchers or unused portions of Emirates tickets may be refunded without penalty.

Customers who hold tickets issued directly by Emirates, whether via emirates.com or the airline’s retail and contact centres, do not have to contact Emirates as the tickets are automatically extended. Customers who purchased their tickets via a travel agent will need to contact their agent before the expiry date to reissue their tickets.

