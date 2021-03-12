Emirates Red Crescent delegation inspects developmental projects in Ethiopia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2021) The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) delegation, now visiting Ethiopia, have inspected the progress of work at the projects of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), the Honorary Chairwoman of the Emirates Red Crescent.

The developmental projects are carried out by the UAE top humanitarian arm in the Ethiopian Bale Province and include the integrated establishment of 1600 houses, including their health and educational services, from which tens of thousands of refugees will benefit.

During their visit, the delegation opened a nursery in Robi City, 400 km of Addis Ababa, as part of the ERC's initiatives in support of the education sector in the African nation. They've also delivered a number of school buses to facilitate the transportation of pupils to and from their schools.

The UAE top humanitarian arm has accelerated its aid programmes in Ethiopia over the past two years due to the natural disasters and crises that caused increased number of Ethiopian peoples to flee the Bale Province to neighbouring areas. The projects have reached about 90% completion and are about to open soon to ensure their beneficiaries enjoy decent life the soonest possible.

Dr Mohamed Ateeq Al Falahi, the ERC Secretary General said the directives made by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, reflect the UAE leadership's interest in easing the suffering of the disaster-hit Ethiopian people. He also cited in this regard the follow-up of Sheikh H.

H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, and his directives to ensure the reunion of the displaced across various parts of the nation with their families.

He added that the directives made the UAE leadership embody the values of tolerance championed by the Emirates and re-affirm the breadth and strength of relations between UAE and Ethiopia.

"The ERC's initiatives in Ethiopia fall within the UAE's commitment as a donor nation that plays a significant role in assuaging human suffering and responding to the developmental needs of peoples across the world," he added.

The ERC's initiatives target tens of thousands of Ethiopians displaced around Addis Ababa and other provinces. They include the establishment of fixed abodes and new residential complexes for the displaced in their own original regions while supporting them to resume their social and economic activities after the long suffering they have been reeling under.

These developmental projects target the Bale Province, which is the worst hit across Ethiopia, and include the erection of 1600 residential units in a number of territories affiliated to the province, including Juba, Borana, Guji, and Ginir in addition to constructing three schools for all educational stages and a nursery in Robi City that consists of 70 classes, management offices, labs and other educational facilities.

They also include the establishment of a maternity hospital that consists of outpatient clinics, an operation complex, a lab, patient wards and a neonatal intensive care unit in addition to management offices, and other service facilities. This is together with providing a number of school buses.