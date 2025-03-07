Open Menu

Emirates Red Crescent Distributes Ramadan Food Aid In UAE-Jordanian Camp

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2025 | 12:30 AM

MRAJEEB AL FHOOD, Jordan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Mar, 2025) As part of the UAE’s ongoing humanitarian approach to supporting Syrian refugees, the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), the UAE's humanitarian arm, has launched its annual Ramadan initiative by distributing Ramadan food aid (Meer Ramadan) to Syrian refugees in the UAE-Jordanian camp in Mrajeeb Al Fhood.

Additionally, the ERC has provided food aid to several charity organisations accredited by the Jordanian Ministry of Social Development to benefit registered underprivileged families. The relief team also delivered Ramadan food packages to needy families living in informal tents near the camp.

The distribution was overseen by Abdulmohsen Abdurrahim Al Hosani, Deputy Director of the UAE Relief Team, along with other team members.

Al Hosani said that the UAE Relief Team remains committed to its mission of providing humanitarian and relief support to Syrian refugees in the camp and to underprivileged families in Jordan through local charity organisations. He noted that around 1,200 families residing in the camp received Ramadan food packages, with the aid adjusted based on each family's size.

The camp administration ensures that the food aid packages contain essential food supplies to meet the daily needs of the beneficiaries throughout the holy month.

