Emirates Red Crescent Implementing Iftar Programme In Pakistan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2025 | 12:45 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Mar, 2025) As part of its humanitarian efforts to support vulnerable communities, the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has launched an Iftar initiative in Sindh Province, Pakistan, targeting the Kator and Sakro regions.
A total of 250 food packages were distributed to underprivileged families to help alleviate their living burdens during the holy month of Ramadan.
This initiative is part of a wider campaign that the ERC continues to implement. More food aid distributions are planned across Sindh, Balochistan, and Punjab provinces to ensure that support reaches as many beneficiaries as possible.
This effort aligns with the ERC’s mission to promote humanitarian solidarity and extend aid to those in need worldwide.
Recent Stories
Emirates Red Crescent implementing Iftar Programme in Pakistan
Humaid bin Rashid directs dispatch of 410 tonnes of urgent humanitarian aid to G ..
Neuer sidelined indefinitely with calf injury
UAE President, Central African Republic President witness signing of Comprehensi ..
Alef completes phase 1 structural works at Al Mamsha Seerah
Fast bowler Haris Rauf meets Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, evades media
UAE, Central African Republic Presidents discuss bilateral cooperation
Six holidays expected on upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr this year
PTI social media team members summoned over alleged negative propaganda
Justice Sattar’s letter to IHC registrar highlights bribery
Punjab E&T dept seals 9,700 properties in crackdown on tax defaulters
Delegations of Multan and Jhang Bars call on CJP
More Stories From Middle East
-
Emirates Red Crescent implementing Iftar Programme in Pakistan2 minutes ago
-
Emirates Red Crescent distributes Ramadan food aid in UAE-Jordanian Camp17 minutes ago
-
Humaid bin Rashid directs dispatch of 410 tonnes of urgent humanitarian aid to Gaza in Ramadan31 minutes ago
-
Mansour bin Zayed joins Presidential Court employees for Ramadan Iftar banquet1 hour ago
-
Neuer sidelined indefinitely with calf injury2 hours ago
-
Baghdad to host Arab Summit as planned on May 172 hours ago
-
UAE condemns terrorist attack in Northwest Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Chairman of National Media Office attends conclusion of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona2 hours ago
-
UAE, Central African Republic CEPA to boost trade beyond AED3.67 billion3 hours ago
-
Hamdan bin Zayed receives Ramadan well-wishers3 hours ago
-
UAE President, Central African Republic President witness signing of Comprehensive Economic Partners ..4 hours ago
-
Alef completes phase 1 structural works at Al Mamsha Seerah4 hours ago