Emirates Red Crescent implementing Iftar Programme in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Mar, 2025) As part of its humanitarian efforts to support vulnerable communities, the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has launched an Iftar initiative in Sindh Province, Pakistan, targeting the Kator and Sakro regions.

A total of 250 food packages were distributed to underprivileged families to help alleviate their living burdens during the holy month of Ramadan.

This initiative is part of a wider campaign that the ERC continues to implement. More food aid distributions are planned across Sindh, Balochistan, and Punjab provinces to ensure that support reaches as many beneficiaries as possible.

This effort aligns with the ERC’s mission to promote humanitarian solidarity and extend aid to those in need worldwide.