Open Menu

Emirates Red Crescent Implementing Iftar Programme In Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2025 | 12:45 AM

Emirates Red Crescent implementing Iftar Programme in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Mar, 2025) As part of its humanitarian efforts to support vulnerable communities, the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has launched an Iftar initiative in Sindh Province, Pakistan, targeting the Kator and Sakro regions.

A total of 250 food packages were distributed to underprivileged families to help alleviate their living burdens during the holy month of Ramadan.

This initiative is part of a wider campaign that the ERC continues to implement. More food aid distributions are planned across Sindh, Balochistan, and Punjab provinces to ensure that support reaches as many beneficiaries as possible.

This effort aligns with the ERC’s mission to promote humanitarian solidarity and extend aid to those in need worldwide.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Punjab Ramadan

Recent Stories

Emirates Red Crescent implementing Iftar Programme ..

Emirates Red Crescent implementing Iftar Programme in Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 Humaid bin Rashid directs dispatch of 410 tonnes o ..

Humaid bin Rashid directs dispatch of 410 tonnes of urgent humanitarian aid to G ..

31 minutes ago
 Neuer sidelined indefinitely with calf injury

Neuer sidelined indefinitely with calf injury

2 hours ago
 UAE President, Central African Republic President ..

UAE President, Central African Republic President witness signing of Comprehensi ..

4 hours ago
 Alef completes phase 1 structural works at Al Mams ..

Alef completes phase 1 structural works at Al Mamsha Seerah

4 hours ago
 Fast bowler Haris Rauf meets Defence Minister Khaw ..

Fast bowler Haris Rauf meets Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, evades media

4 hours ago
UAE, Central African Republic Presidents discuss b ..

UAE, Central African Republic Presidents discuss bilateral cooperation

4 hours ago
 Six holidays expected on upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr this ..

Six holidays expected on upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr this year

4 hours ago
 PTI social media team members summoned over allege ..

PTI social media team members summoned over alleged negative propaganda

4 hours ago
 Justice Sattar’s letter to IHC registrar highlig ..

Justice Sattar’s letter to IHC registrar highlights bribery

4 hours ago
 Punjab E&T dept seals 9,700 properties in crackdow ..

Punjab E&T dept seals 9,700 properties in crackdown on tax defaulters

4 hours ago
 Delegations of Multan and Jhang Bars call on CJP

Delegations of Multan and Jhang Bars call on CJP

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East