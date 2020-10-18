UrduPoint.com
Emirates Red Crescent, International Committee Of Red Cross Hold Workshop On International Humanitarian Law

Sun 18th October 2020 | 11:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2020) The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has organised a workshop on the principles of international humanitarian law, in cooperation with the International Committee of the Red Cross, ICRC.

The three-day workshop, which was attended by ERC employees and volunteers, took place via video conference and reviewed papers presented by the ERC and the ICRC on international humanitarian law, its key sources and principles.

The workshop’s speakers discussed, among other topics, the role of the UAE National Commission for International Humanitarian Law, and the related work of the ERC and ICRC committees.

Fahad Abdulrahman bin Sultan, ERC Deputy Secretary-General for Development and International Cooperation, said that improving the knowledge of volunteers and employees working in the humanitarian sector of the principles and rules of international humanitarian law is fundamental to performing their field missions, especially as the world is currently facing increased crises and armed conflicts.

Preparing qualified and well-trained national cadres in this key sector is one of their goals, he added, noting that they will continue holding similar training programmes.

Sophie Barbey, head of the ICRC's mission in the UAE, said the workshop is held as part of the ongoing cooperation between the ICRC and ERC in promoting international humanitarian law.

Such workshops are aimed at honing the skills of employees and volunteers working in this field, by providing them with the required knowledge and expertise so that they can perform their humanitarian missions in the best possible way, she added.

