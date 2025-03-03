Emirates Red Crescent launches annual Iftar project in Hadramaut

HADRAMAUT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2025) The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has launched its annual Ramadan Iftar Project in the city of Mukalla, Hadramaut Governorate, as part of the UAE's ongoing humanitarian and relief efforts for the Yemeni people.

Hamid Rashid Al Shamsi, Advisor for Development and International Cooperation and ERC Representative in Hadramaut Governorate, emphasised that the project reflects the UAE's steadfast commitment to humanitarian aid and reinforces the bonds of brotherhood and cooperation between the two nations.

Hundreds of citizens benefited from the Iftar Project, expressing their profound gratitude to the UAE for this generous initiative and conveying their sincere appreciation to the Emirates Red Crescent for its timely humanitarian gesture during the holy month.