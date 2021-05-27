Emirates Red Crescent starts first phase of COVID vaccination programme for 15,000 refugees, displaced people in Erbil

ERBIL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2021) The Emirates Red Crescent has launched the first phase of a vaccination programme to inoculate 15,000 Syrian refugees and Iraq displaced persons in Iraqi Kurdistan refugees camps with COVID-19 Sinopharm.

This is in implementation of the directives of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), the Honorary Chairwoman of the ERC, under the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, (Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent). The inoculation drive is carried out in coordination with the UAE Consulate in Erbil, Department of Health- Abu Dhabi, and the Ministry of Health in Iraqi Kurdistan.

The programme launch, held at Dibkah Camp, was attended by the ERC Secretary General, Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi; UAE Consul - General in Erbil, Ahmed Al Dhaheri; Undersecretary of Department of Health-Abu Dhabi, Dr Mohammed Alkaabi; the Governor of Erbil; Omed Khoshnaw; Minister of Health in Kurdistan, Dr.

Saman Barzanji; Mousa Ahmed, the president of the Barzani Charity Foundation, and a number of officials.

Al Falahi said the programme is aimed at helping the Iraqi displaced people, and Syrian refugees survive the tough economic conditions triggered by the pandemic and speed up the recovery drive in the Iraqi Kurdistan by reinforcing the preventative measures in the densely populated camps, which are hit particularly hard by the pandemic.

For his part, Al Kaabi, said the initiative reflects the significant role played by the UAE in confronting the pandemic regionally and internationally and its support for sisterly and friendly nations in curbing the spread of the diseases.

The UAE Consul General for his part underlined the importance of the directives made by the UAE leadership in accelerating the rehabilitation and reconstruction drive taking place in Northern Iraq.

"The UAE has always been standing by the Iraqi people under all circumstances by providing support in times of crises and launching humanitarian initiatives to alleviate people's suffering there."