Emirates Relief Field Hospital Continues To Provide Medical Care For Turkish Earthquake Victims

Published February 15, 2023

Emirates Relief Field hospital continues to provide medical care for Turkish earthquake victims

GAZIANTEP, Türkiye, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2023) The Emirates Relief Field hospital continues to receive the injured and those affected by the recent earthquake in Türkiye.

At the İslahiye district of Gaziantep, residents flock to the hospital that has a reception desk and various specialised departments for emergency, surgical operations, intensive care, dental care, CT, x-ray; and an outpatient clinic, laboratory and pharmacy.

The 40,000-square metre medical facility includes inpatient wards with 50 beds and four ICU beds. The hospital has 15 doctors of different specialisations and 60 nurses and technical assistants.

It is noteworthy that the Emirati field hospital is the first and largest third-level field hospital that contributes significantly to humanitarian relief efforts in the Republic of Türkiye.

