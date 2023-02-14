Emirates Relief Field hospital gives medical care for Turkish earthquake victims

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GAZIANTEP, Türkiye, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2023) As part of Operation “Gallant Knight / 2”, the UAE continues to provide integrated support to those affected by the recent earthquake in Türkiye. The Emirates Relief Field hospital at the İslahiye district of Gaziantep in Türkiye has started providing comprehensive medical care, including psychological rehabilitation, to the victims of the earthquake.

The Emirates news Agency (WAM) observed the first day of the hospital's work. The 40,000-square metre medical facility is offering diagnostic and treatment services through its specialised departments, including the emergency, surgical operations and intensive care. The inpatient wards have 50 beds and four ICU beds.

In exclusive statements to WAM reporter, Staff Brigadier Dr. Abdullah Khadem Al Ghaithi, Commander of the Emirates Relief Field Hospital, said that the facility is receiving the patients in constant coordination with the Turkish Ministry of Health, Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) of Türkiye. The hospital has 15 doctors of different specialisations and 60 nurses and technical assistants.

Al Ghaithi added that the hospital's clinics are handling various medical conditions. A psychiatric clinic deals with earthquake victims and provide them with the necessary support to overcome the psychological repercussions of the disaster.

For their part, a number of hospital patients expressed their sincere thanks and appreciation to the UAE for its support, pointing out that the establishment of this field hospital came in an ideal place and timing, especially because it is located in the İslahiye district that was severely damaged by the earthquake.

Syrian nationals Muhammad Yunis, Ahmed Abdel-Haq and Hikmat Zain Ali said that the UAE's support contributed to alleviating the suffering of those affected. They thanked the medical staff for their support and assistance to all patients.

They emphasised that the Emirati field hospital provides them with integrated treatment services 24 hours a day, equipped with advanced medical devices and highly experienced medical staff capable to deal with various cases with high efficiency.

For their part, a number of members of the medical staff at the hospital expressed their pride in performing this humanitarian duty and contributing to the treatment of the injured and those affected. They noted that their work in the hospital during this period is their national duty and responsibility.

They stressed that the UAE presented a unique model in humanitarian support for brotherly and friendly countries in times of crises and challenges.

It is noteworthy that the Emirati field hospital is classified as Level III field hospital according to international classifications, which can handle critical surgical cases. It is also considered the first and largest third-level field hospital that contributes significantly to humanitarian relief efforts in the Republic of Türkiye.