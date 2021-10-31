Emirates renews its commitment to Seychelles at Expo 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Oct, 2021) Emirates has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Seychelles Tourism board at Expo 2020, reaffirming its commitment to the island nation and outlining joint initiatives to promote trade and tourism to the country.

The MoU was signed by Ahmed Khoory, Emirates' SVP Commercial West Asia & Indian Ocean, and Sherin Francis, Principal Secretary Tourism Department, Tourism Seychelles, in the presence of Sylvestre Radegonde, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism and Adnan Kazim, Emirates' Chief Commercial Officer.

The ceremony was also attended by Emirates executives including Orhan Abbas, SVP Commercial Operations Far East; Abdulla Al Olama, Regional Manager Commercial Operations Far East, West Asia & Indian Ocean; Oomar Ramtoola, Manager Indian Ocean Islands; Silvy Sebastian, business Analysis Manager West Asia & Indian Ocean; and executives of Tourism Seychelles: Bernadette Willemin, Director-General Destination Marketing Tourism Seychelles; and Noor Al Geziry, Tourism Seychelles middle East Office.

Khoory said, "Emirates has shared strong ties with Seychelles since 2005 and the island nation remains a very important market for us.

The agreement signed today is a strong testament to our commitment and support to the island nation. We thank our partners for their ongoing support and we look forward to continuing to grow our successful partnership."

Radegonde said, "Emirates airline has been constant and steadfast with their support towards Seychelles and we are indeed grateful for that. Therefore, we would like to express our support for the coming year with the hope that it will be a better year for both Seychelles and the airline."

The agreement outlines mutually beneficial activities to boost trade and tourism to the country, including trade shows, trade familiarisation trips, exhibitions, and workshops.

Emirates launched operations to Seychelles in 2005 and the airline currently operates daily flights to the island-nation, utilising its wide-body Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. Emirates was the first international airline to resume passenger services to Seychelles in August 2020, coinciding with the country's re-opening to international tourists.